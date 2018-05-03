Back-End Senior Java Developer- Western Cape – from R800k per annum

A Software Development Company specialising in building multi-channel communications software has an opportunity for a Back-End Senior Java Developer to create some amazing software using the latest technologies Angular JS, Docker and Spring. You will work on some major challenging projects where you will develop interesting and original solutions while working with other developers in a fun, respectful environment where you are the industry EXPERT.

TECHNOLOGIES

– Docker

– AngularJS

– Axon Framework

– JavaScript

– JSON

– LINUX

– Gradle

– CI

– CSS3

– HTML5

– Inductive/Task Based UI

MUST HAVES

– 3-5 years’ experience in JAVA

– Spring Framework

– AMQP

– GIT

– MongoDB

– Knowledge of domain driven design

– WebSockets and RESTful Services

If you are ready to take on a challenge where your voice is heard and ideas are welcomed? APPLY NOW!!!!

Reference Number for this position is DB34342 which is a permanent position based in Western Cape offering a salary negotiable from R800K per annum, depending on experience.

