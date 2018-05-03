We are actively seeking a Business Analyst for a 12 month fixed term contract position in Cape Town, Western Cape
Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:
- 3-5 years as a business analyst in Health / Insurance environment essential; further 4-6 years problem solving and analytical environment exposure in this environment advantageous
- 1-2 years exposure to Agile methodology and environment particularly within the Financial Services sector
- Relevant Diploma or Degree Advantageous
- Strong computer literacy
- Problem solving
- Presentation intermediate Critical thinking (out of the box thinking)
- Analytical thinking
- Information management (document management)
- Business/Visual modelling
- Documentation and specification writing
- Facilitation
- Elicitation
- Influencing and negotiation
- Coaching and mentoring
The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:
- To function as a liaison among stakeholders in order to elicit, analyse, document, communicate and validate requirements for enhancements to, or changes in existing business processes, policies and information systems.
- To understand and analyse business problems and opportunities in the context of requirements, to collaborate and actively participate in the solution process to enable the organisation to achieve its goals.
- To have an intimate knowledge of the Business in terms of its Operational functioning, the overall Business unit’s objectives, goals and outcomes as well as a clear understanding of the LHH overall strategy, goals and objectives (Subject Matter Experts)
- To elicit, understand, accurately interpret and analyse user requirements using interviews, JAD sessions, Grooming sessions and document reviews
- Identifying & solving business issues , operational or systems problems, troubleshooting
- Business process improvement: Identifying ways of improving business systems – current – and or identifying ways of improving business systems and processes for new business processes , (using business process redesign, information requirements analysis)
- Preparation and communication of Business Requirements documents (BRS) or Change Requests
- To facilitate the solutions design for diverse problems being cognisant of financial integrity, data quality, and process and systems limitations across multiple business systems and business areas
- Identifying and analysing business rules and policies, and documenting these for the use of business users
- Identifying the user’s requirements for MIS information (queries, reports, MIS design), and designing the specifications for these
- Reviewing and assessing the accuracy, completeness and correctness of functional, systems or requirements specifications produced by colleagues
- To review activities, to ensure the project remains on track without compromising on quality
- Review and or compile test strategies in order for Functional testing and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to be effected
- Ensure that end user training of affected or impacted users is conducted or co-ordinated
- To ensure post implementation support are given to the impacted business stakeholders
- To ensure communication to all stakeholders at all levels throughout the SDLC with regards to the status of the requirement
- To coach and mentor entry level business analysts and business users to become more self-sustaining
Salary Offering: R37000.00 – R40000.00 monthlyAll CVs and supporting documentation should be forwarded to (email address)