Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a senior Business Analyst to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Description

A new finance programme has commenced this year to design and develop a change and transformation roadmap for finance and to improve Finance and IT alignment.

He programme will initiate many different projects each with a separate business case but is also directly aligned to the overall objectives and goals of the programme. A small core team will be managing the programme and drive the outcomes and track benefits.

The Programme requires the services of an experienced business analyst to drive the programme objectives at a strategic level.

Key Objectives of Programme

Optimise efficiencies – Deal with more volume / complexity without corresponding increases in required resources.

Stable / simplified architecture – To build a platform for the future. Improved automation / simplified business processes.

Data management capabilities – Trust, reliable source for all information requirements.

Duties

The duties for the position are to translate business and IT strategic initiatives into concrete, measurable requirements and deliverables.

As well as manage the design, documentation and maintenance of the processes by a team of business analysts.

Academic Qualifications

The essential qualifications for this position would be to have a university degree or higher, whereas the desired qualifications would be to have a business analysis qualification

Skills / Experience

The essential skills required for this position are business process analysis, and re-engineering in IT and Finance

The desired skills are process analysis, design and implementation. Interviewing skills, as well as business analysis experience

Learn more/Apply for this position