C# Developer

May 3, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, an international company with offices in Cape Town specializing in providing digital marketing and reporting tools to their clients, is looking for a C# Developer to join their team. You will get exposure to full stack work, ranging from front end to back end as well as database related work. Successful incumbent should have a Degree or Diploma in IT or related field with a minimum of 3 years development experience and exposure in the following languages: .Net, C#, ASP.Net and MVC.

DUTIES:

  • Learn the factsheet production workflow process from data ingestion to PDF distribution.
  • Learn the factsheet production software to a level where issues and features can be worked on independently.
  • Break down development work into tasks, provide a plan and allocate time.
  • Produce technical design documentation and end user documentation of a high quality.
  • Learn about product testing, coverage and deployment automation.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT or related field.
  • Minimum 3 years development experience using .NET 3.5 or higher in C#.
  • ASP.NET WebForms and MVC.
  • Experience developing applications using JavaScript and/or JavaScript frameworks.
  • Experience working with MS SQL Server 2008 or higher, writing queries and stored procedures in T-SQL.
  • Ability to gather information & produce high quality documentation.
  • The following skills would be advantageous:
    • Understanding of Windows Services and writing them in .NET.
    • Experience working with MSMQ or similar message queueing system.
    • Good understanding of data visualisation techniques.
    • Agile software de

