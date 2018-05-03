C# Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, an international company with offices in Cape Town specializing in providing digital marketing and reporting tools to their clients, is looking for a C# Developer to join their team. You will get exposure to full stack work, ranging from front end to back end as well as database related work. Successful incumbent should have a Degree or Diploma in IT or related field with a minimum of 3 years development experience and exposure in the following languages: .Net, C#, ASP.Net and MVC.

DUTIES:

Learn the factsheet production workflow process from data ingestion to PDF distribution.

Learn the factsheet production software to a level where issues and features can be worked on independently.

Break down development work into tasks, provide a plan and allocate time.

Produce technical design documentation and end user documentation of a high quality.

Learn about product testing, coverage and deployment automation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT or related field.

Minimum 3 years development experience using .NET 3.5 or higher in C#.

ASP.NET WebForms and MVC.

Experience developing applications using JavaScript and/or JavaScript frameworks.

Experience working with MS SQL Server 2008 or higher, writing queries and stored procedures in T-SQL.

Ability to gather information & produce high quality documentation.

The following skills would be advantageous: Understanding of Windows Services and writing them in .NET. Experience working with MSMQ or similar message queueing system. Good understanding of data visualisation techniques. Agile software de



Learn more/Apply for this position