ENVIRONMENT:
Our client, an international company with offices in Cape Town specializing in providing digital marketing and reporting tools to their clients, is looking for a C# Developer to join their team. You will get exposure to full stack work, ranging from front end to back end as well as database related work. Successful incumbent should have a Degree or Diploma in IT or related field with a minimum of 3 years development experience and exposure in the following languages: .Net, C#, ASP.Net and MVC.
DUTIES:
- Learn the factsheet production workflow process from data ingestion to PDF distribution.
- Learn the factsheet production software to a level where issues and features can be worked on independently.
- Break down development work into tasks, provide a plan and allocate time.
- Produce technical design documentation and end user documentation of a high quality.
- Learn about product testing, coverage and deployment automation.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT or related field.
- Minimum 3 years development experience using .NET 3.5 or higher in C#.
- ASP.NET WebForms and MVC.
- Experience developing applications using JavaScript and/or JavaScript frameworks.
- Experience working with MS SQL Server 2008 or higher, writing queries and stored procedures in T-SQL.
- Ability to gather information & produce high quality documentation.
- The following skills would be advantageous:
- Understanding of Windows Services and writing them in .NET.
- Experience working with MSMQ or similar message queueing system.
- Good understanding of data visualisation techniques.
- Agile software de