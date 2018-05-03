C# Developer

If you are a Junior / Intermediate C# Developer with 3-5 years' experience, you need to apply for this role ASAP. My client is based in the Winelands and they are looking for someone to join their bespoke team of developers. The company works on the latest technology and the environment is very family-orientated. If you can speak/understand Afrikaans, this will be a bonus. Qualification:3 year relevant Degree in IT (National Diploma will also be advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum 3-5 years' experienceWeb DesignREST API Design.NET Framework, REST APIs, knowledge of .NET Core 2.0 is a bonusAuthenticationAzure AD knowledge Job Description:The role will be 50% front end and 50% back end development.The rest of the technologies include: C# .NET Framework, Angular 2+ preferable (alternatively – Typescript / JavaScript, CSS and HTML5).SQL Server experience would also be highly advantageous.

