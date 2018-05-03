My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a C# Developer to join them on a permanent basis
Description
You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers, Designers, and Product owners, in order to iteratively deliver sound technical solutions on a suite of web and mobile-web products across the company network.
Job Outputs
Work closely with Developers, Designers, QA and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile-web space, using the company platforms
Take development lead on larger complex projects
Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions
Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group
Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members
Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle
Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products
Perform Alpha Testing on all developments
Qualifications and Experience
Essential
BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred but not essential
3+ years development experience working with ASP.NET, Web Forms, MVC 5 and C#
Solid Visual Studio experience (2015 & higher)
Solid understanding of Computer Science principles especially OOP, SOA and distributed programming
Experience using JavaScript frameworks (e.g. JQuery, Knockoutjs)
Experience in HTML and CSS
Restful services using Web API
MS SQL Server
Source control (GIT)
Bonus skills
Build servers and automated deployments (Jenkins)
Cloud experience (AWS or Google Cloud Platform)
Experience working with Elastic, Redis or Lucene technologies
Developing for mobile handsets using web technologies
Previous experience on large internet sites with high traffic load
Skills and Competencies
Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
Ability to be relied upon to ensure that projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner
Ability to monitor your own activities and take corrective action where necessary
Ability to constructively help others in the team and by so doing raise team performance
Ability to work with others toward shared goals and meeting or exceeding them
Ability to easily share ideas
Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies