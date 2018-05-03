C# Developer

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a C# Developer to join them on a permanent basis

Description

You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers, Designers, and Product owners, in order to iteratively deliver sound technical solutions on a suite of web and mobile-web products across the company network.

Job Outputs

Work closely with Developers, Designers, QA and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile-web space, using the company platforms

Take development lead on larger complex projects

Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions

Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group

Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members

Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products

Perform Alpha Testing on all developments

Qualifications and Experience

Essential

BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred but not essential

3+ years development experience working with ASP.NET, Web Forms, MVC 5 and C#

Solid Visual Studio experience (2015 & higher)

Solid understanding of Computer Science principles especially OOP, SOA and distributed programming

Experience using JavaScript frameworks (e.g. JQuery, Knockoutjs)

Experience in HTML and CSS

Restful services using Web API

MS SQL Server

Source control (GIT)

Bonus skills

Build servers and automated deployments (Jenkins)

Cloud experience (AWS or Google Cloud Platform)

Experience working with Elastic, Redis or Lucene technologies

Developing for mobile handsets using web technologies

Previous experience on large internet sites with high traffic load

Skills and Competencies

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Ability to be relied upon to ensure that projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner

Ability to monitor your own activities and take corrective action where necessary

Ability to constructively help others in the team and by so doing raise team performance

Ability to work with others toward shared goals and meeting or exceeding them

Ability to easily share ideas

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

