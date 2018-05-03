C#.Net Software Developer

Fullstack (.Net) Developer – Woodstock
You will be responsible for maintaining and developing backend systems and architecture within a team environment:
- Bug fixing and maintenance
- Source code control and management
- Database design, analysis and optimisation
- Developing backend to add new functionality
- Improving functionality and taking initiative in suggesting new features
- Liaising with other team members to consistently deliver quality to our customers and exceed their expectations
Who you’ll be:
A dynamic, driven developer with 4 – 6 years of work experience using the following technologies:
- .NET framework 3.5 +
- C#
- ASP.NET MVC 5 +
- ASP.NET WebAPI
- Entity Framework
- LINQ
- MSSQL Server 2008 + (T-SQL and administration)
- Javascript/AJAX/JQuery
- Responsive HTML/CSS
- Have a degree/diploma or trade qualification related to the IT field
- TDD
- GIT
*If you would like the opportunity to work for this rapidly expanding team, who thrive on producing cutting edge technology within a constant evolving market send your updated CV to (email address) or contact me on (contact number).
*Interviews will be taking place over the next 2 weeks.