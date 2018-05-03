Data Analyst

Requirements:

Matric

Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT

At least 3-5 years relevant experience

Proficiency in SQL

Knowledge/experience in SSIS, SSAS (cubes) would be beneficial

Knowledge in any development and/or reporting tools would be advantageous

Software Development, Data Warehouse Development, Business Intelligence, Data Analytics, etc.

Please forward CV to, (email address). Should you not hear from Profile Personnel within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful for the vacancy. Please note all applications will automatically be added to our database for future vacancies.

Learn more/Apply for this position