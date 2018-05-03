Data Analyst

Requirements:
- Matric
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT
- At least 3-5 years relevant experience
- Proficiency in SQL
- Knowledge/experience in SSIS, SSAS (cubes) would be beneficial
- Knowledge in any development and/or reporting tools would be advantageous
- Software Development, Data Warehouse Development, Business Intelligence, Data Analytics, etc.
Please forward CV to, (email address). Should you not hear from Profile Personnel within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful for the vacancy. Please note all applications will automatically be added to our database for future vacancies.