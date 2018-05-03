Data and BI Specialist

Our client, an international technology company, in the Geographical Information Systems (GIS) GIS space, is looking for a highly motivated, enthusiastic and talented Database Specialist to join the Data and Business Intelligence team. The role’s primary focus would be maintaining an existing set of reports, developing custom reports, importing data from multiple data sources into an existing schema and forming part of a Business Intelligence footprint.

We are looking for someone with a love of all things data and an attention to detail.

We offer a challenging and progressive environment centred on developing relationships, upskilling teams and moving forward with technologies.

Requirements:

Education

– National Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent NQF6

Experience

– 3 – 5 years relevant experience

Exposure to

– Structured Query Language

– SQL Server Reporting Services

– Relational databases

– Microsoft Excel

– Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010 or later

– MS SQL Server 2008 or later

– Case management

– Version control

Advantageous

– Exposure to Business Intelligence tools (outside of SSRS)

– SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

– SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

– Database optimisation

– Exposure to GIS (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS Server)

Personal skills

– Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges

– Must be able to work in a multinational environment

– Strong sense of urgency, ownership, and accountability

– Good communication skills (written & verbal)

