Data Specialist – SQL (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client are a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.

Their presence spans 4 continents, with over 140 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers.

Responsibilities:

Identifying, researching, diagnosing and resolving customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects used both for ETL and application development.

Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.

Maintaining database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.

Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.

Maintaining and building SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) jobs.

Maintaining and developing custom Microsoft C# or Node JS loaders for solutions that fall outside the scope of SSIS.

Requirements:

Minimum 3 yearsâ€™ experience in a software development company (preferably within an agile environment).

Proficient Microsoft SQL development experience (SSRS beneficial).

Proficient knowledge of database standards and best practices.

Proficient ETL development experience (SSIS beneficial).

Proficient knowledge in one development language (JS or C# experience beneficial).

Source control experience (Git, Bitbucket, TFS, Sub Version).

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

An enthusiastic team player.

