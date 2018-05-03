Data Specialist – SQL (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client are a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.
Their presence spans 4 continents, with over 140 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers.
Responsibilities:
- Identifying, researching, diagnosing and resolving customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects used both for ETL and application development.
- Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.
- Maintaining database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.
- Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.
- Maintaining and building SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) jobs.
- Maintaining and developing custom Microsoft C# or Node JS loaders for solutions that fall outside the scope of SSIS.
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 yearsâ€™ experience in a software development company (preferably within an agile environment).
- Proficient Microsoft SQL development experience (SSRS beneficial).
- Proficient knowledge of database standards and best practices.
- Proficient ETL development experience (SSIS beneficial).
- Proficient knowledge in one development language (JS or C# experience beneficial).
- Source control experience (Git, Bitbucket, TFS, Sub Version).
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- An enthusiastic team player.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)