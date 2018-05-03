Data Specialist – SQL

May 3, 2018

Data Specialist – SQL (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client are a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.
    Their presence spans 4 continents, with over 140 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers.

Responsibilities:

  • Identifying, researching, diagnosing and resolving customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects used both for ETL and application development.
  • Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.
  • Maintaining database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.
  • Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.
  • Maintaining and building SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) jobs.
  • Maintaining and developing custom Microsoft C# or Node JS loaders for solutions that fall outside the scope of SSIS.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 3 yearsâ€™ experience in a software development company (preferably within an agile environment).
  • Proficient Microsoft SQL development experience (SSRS beneficial).
  • Proficient knowledge of database standards and best practices.
  • Proficient ETL development experience (SSIS beneficial).
  • Proficient knowledge in one development language (JS or C# experience beneficial).
  • Source control experience (Git, Bitbucket, TFS, Sub Version).
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
  • An enthusiastic team player.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position