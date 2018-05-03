Purpose of Role
– General coding, innovative design and unit testing of the various elements that make up the PaySpace application. Serves as an integral member of a close knit Agile Scrum team. Works with the team to understand and resolve software problems and responds to suggestions for software modifications or enhancements.
Roles and responsibilities
– Develop and maintain Web application
– Use Team Foundation Server to manage tasks and application code
– Review analyse and provide time estimations for requirements
– Design extensible, secure, scalable, and maintainable enterprise level applications
– Write well designed, testable, efficient and secure code by using best software development practices
– Create website layout/user interface and reports by following the standards in terms of layout and design of the PaySpace application
– Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts and software architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain web-applications built on Microsoft technologies.
– Participate in brainstorming sessions with development team to ensure understanding and clarity of requirements based on functional and technical needs
– Ensure the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans.
– Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.
– Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications.
– Provide support to business users as and when required.
– Review Web application in line with best practice
– Unit test applications in accordance with established standards using real sample data sets before checking in the code
– Participate in code reviews of solution designs and related code.
– Deployment of application into staging/testing environment timeously
– Adhere to development best practice
– Stay abreast of emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities
– Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.
– Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with Development team lead.
– Ensure adherence to high-quality/ best practice development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on budget.
– Research and evaluate a variety of software products and make recommendations to Development team lead for implementation/alignment to best practice.
Experience
– 2 to 5 years’ experience in a similar role
– Agile development methodologies including Kanban and Scrum
Solid understanding of:
– .NET Framework (min v4.5)
– .NET Core
– SQL
– GIT
Languages
– C#
– TSQL
– HTML/CSS/JavaScript
– Frameworks
– Entity Framework (min v6)
– Entity Framework Core (min v1.1)
– ADO.NET
– Dapper
– LINQ
– Front End frameworks (Angular 4/5, React/React Native)
Preferable
– VB.NET
– ASP.NET/Web Forms
– NO-SQL
– TDD
– 3rd Party Controls (DevExpress/Telerik)
– LESS/SASS
– TypeScript
– Design Patterns
– MVC
– MVVM
– Dependency Injection
– Testing
– NUnit/XUnit