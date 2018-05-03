The Developer is needed to maintain and add new features to existing systems (quite complex) that include web applications, Windows services and web services.The ideal candidate must be able to work independently and in a team, have good problem-solving skills and the ability to work with convoluted code.The candidate must have the following technical skills:
- Strong C# Skills
- Strong T-SQL Skills
- Skill in Asp.Net MVC
- Working knowledge of Web.Forms framework
- Working knowledge of GIT
- An understanding of Windows Forms Applications
- JavaScript and HTML Knowledge
- Working knowledge of WCF
- Working knowledge of Windows Services
- Working Knowledge of SqlClient
The following skills will be an advantage:
- Knowledge of both Entity Framework and Knockout
- Knowledge of TFS and Automated Builds