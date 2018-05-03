Developer

The Developer is needed to maintain and add new features to existing systems (quite complex) that include web applications, Windows services and web services.The ideal candidate must be able to work independently and in a team, have good problem-solving skills and the ability to work with convoluted code.The candidate must have the following technical skills:

Strong C# Skills

Strong T-SQL Skills

Skill in Asp.Net MVC

Working knowledge of Web.Forms framework

Working knowledge of GIT

An understanding of Windows Forms Applications

JavaScript and HTML Knowledge

Working knowledge of WCF

Working knowledge of Windows Services

Working Knowledge of SqlClient

The following skills will be an advantage:

Knowledge of both Entity Framework and Knockout

Knowledge of TFS and Automated Builds

Learn more/Apply for this position