Intel drones help to preserve China’s Great Wall

Intel and the China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation have created a partnership to protect and restore the Great Wall of China.

“Using drones, we are able to inspect multiple aspects of the structure including areas that are quite inaccessible,” says Anil Nanduri, vice-president and GM of Intel’s drone team.

“We continue to be excited about the future of inspections being automated all the way from drone data capture to data processing, analysis and insights. We look forward to leveraging our technology to aid in the preservation of more world heritage sites in the future.”

The Great Wall’s Jiankou section is among its most famous stretches, as well as its steepest. Located in thick vegetation, the section of the wall, which dates to the third century BC, has naturally weathered and requires repair.

Intel’s AI and Falcon 8+ drone technologies will be used to remotely inspect and map the Jiankou section, which has been difficult for repair teams to reach.

“As one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Great Wall has been exposed to weather erosion for thousands of years,” says Li Xiaojie, China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation chairman. “Some parts are on steep inclines, which pose a great challenge for daily maintenance. Our partnership with Intel has opened new avenues for preservation.”

Over the next few months, Intel’s Falcon 8+ drones will capture aerial photography of the walls to obtain high-definition 3D images, helping teams gauge the Great Wall’s current condition. Intel Artificial Intelligence data capture will create a visual representation of the Great Wall to help efficiently and safely identify sections in need of repair.

“This partnership showcases how Intel’s technology breakthroughs can benefit with the restoration of the Great Wall of China,” says Alyson Griffin, Intel’s leader of global brand marketing. “It’s a powerful example of how Intel’s artificial intelligence and drone technology can positively impact the world.”