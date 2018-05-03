Intermediate Developer (C#) (Contract)

ENVIRONMENT: A service provider of quality certification and cold chain management is seeking an Intermediate Developer (C#) to join their Cape Town based team. Successful incumbent should have a Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Information Systems or Computer Science with 4 – 7 years development experience. Please note this is a 2-Year Contract. DUTIES: Analysis and problem-solving of issues.

Interpret business requirements and translate into systems design.

Development of applications from technical specifications.

Code Reviews.

Develop Test Plans and perform Unit, Automated and Regression Testing.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Interact with customer for fault resolution and training on new and modified applications.

Liaise wit Business teams, Application Support and IT teams to identify and resolve issues.

Assist with training users.

Bring Junior Developers up to speed and available to assist other developers in areas that they are less familiar.

Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.

Any other related tasks as required by the Line Manager. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications and Experience: Degree / Diploma IT, IS, Computer Science related.

ITIL (advantageous).

Analysis and system design experience.

4 – 7 years development experience.

Issue resolution.

Experience in applicati