Intermediate Developer (C#) (Contract)

May 3, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A service provider of quality certification and cold chain management is seeking an Intermediate Developer (C#) to join their Cape Town based team. Successful incumbent should have a Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Information Systems or Computer Science with 4 – 7 years development experience. Please note this is a 2-Year Contract.

DUTIES:

  • Analysis and problem-solving of issues.
  • Interpret business requirements and translate into systems design.
  • Development of applications from technical specifications.
  • Code Reviews.
  • Develop Test Plans and perform Unit, Automated and Regression Testing.
  • Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
  • Interact with customer for fault resolution and training on new and modified applications.
  • Liaise wit Business teams, Application Support and IT teams to identify and resolve issues.
  • Assist with training users.
  • Bring Junior Developers up to speed and available to assist other developers in areas that they are less familiar.
  • Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.
  • Any other related tasks as required by the Line Manager.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Degree / Diploma IT, IS, Computer Science related.
  • ITIL (advantageous).
  • Analysis and system design experience.
  • 4 – 7 years development experience.
  • Issue resolution.
  • Experience in applicati

