IT Architect

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an IT Architect to join them on an permanent basis

Rates: TBD

Sector: Financial

Job description

The successful candidate will consult with domain experts, systems analysts, business analysts and other architects to craft and/or consult on solutions that are fit-for-purpose from a business and IT perspective. Their focus will range from application architecture to solutions architecture including aspects of enterprise architecture and input into IT roadmap and strategy. The incumbent will also be expected to investigate new technologies and develop innovative proof of concept solutions that enhance business effectiveness.

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the IT Architect:

– Keep up to date with new technologies and industry trends and where applicable be responsible for the introduction of these to the IT business unit and/or organisation as a whole

– Conceptualizing, developing and implementing relevant use cases and proof-of-concepts (POC),

– Development and upkeep of technical solutions/systems/product roadmaps.

– Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by Business as well as any technical solutions required in the application in order to either enhance, or to ensure the application is solid.

– Assist development management team to drive and ensure that the relevant IT governance processes are followed.

– Consult with all relevant stakeholders in the definition of any technical processes and standards.

– Provide support to Systems Analysts, Business Analysts, Testers and Developers through analysis, design and implementation phases.

– Interaction with business and IT stakeholders to:

– Assist with Project/Solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), potential resource requirements

– Systems/Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.)

Qualifications and experience

– 8+ years hands on experience in the software development lifecycle.

– Up to date knowledge of technical applications.

– Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation and best practices.

– Solid understanding of :

– the SDLC within an Agile environment.

– Application design & architecture (patterns, best practices and technologies).

– OO design principles (SOLID).

– Problem solving.

– Source Control (preferably TFS/GIT).

– Object Orientated Programming (i.e. C# .NET).

– Relational Database Systems – MS SQL, DB2

– Integration Patterns and Technologies (i.e. SOAP, REST)

– Architecture frameworks and methodologies (TOGAF, PEAF, ZACHMAN)

Advantageous

– Agile delivery experience

– Enterprise architecture experience

– Exposure to financial services industry preferable

– Exposure to innovation thinking and driving industry disruption

– Knowledge/Interest in machine learning, AI, block chain, big data, BI and/or other fin-tech related subjects

– Experience with/Knowledge in setting up test automation frameworks, continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines.

Competencies

– Leadership

– Communication

– Building and maintaining relationships

– Influencing, negotiating and gaining commitment

– Teamwork

– Performance driven

– Adaptability

– Prioritise and manage time

– Excellent problem solving ability

– Analytical thinking

Attributes

– Strong emotional intelligence

– Passionate and enthusiastic

– Strong interpersonal skills

– Ability to pick up new technologies easily

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Responsive to change

Learn more/Apply for this position