IT System Manager

A leading hotel group is seeking for an energetic IT System/Support Manager to be based at the Hotel Head Office. The position will be responsible for multiple properties, so travel between these properties is expected.

Job Summary:

The successful candidate will report to the Regional IT Manager. The System Manager (SM) will be responsible for IT field service delivery at specific hotels. The SM works with the property leadership team to ensure that IT services are implemented, managed and delivered on time and to budget, with a strong focus on compliance, security and asset management and GUEST satisfaction.

Main Responsibilities:

– First and second line technical support for multiple hotels, hotel conferencing facilities and business centers

– Ensure compliance to Hotel ISMs (information security manuals)

– On-going communication of policies and security requirements to hotel associates

– Interact with technology vendors to ensure timely resolution of technology issues

– Management of technology assets and related inventories

– Assist with financial planning and preparation of CAPEX and OPEX budgets for specific properties

– Technical Project Management

– Ensure compliance and on-going improvement in property technology and security audits

– Work with the property TEAM to meet and exceed any GUEST requirements

– Be available for afterhours support as part of an on-call rotation

Requirements

– Relevant qualifications and/or 2 – 5 years of relevant work experience

– Strong written and verbal communication skills

– Proven track record of advanced technical problem solving, specifically with Windows, Windows Server, Active Directory, routing and switching

– Technical project management experience

– Ability to handle multiple projects and tasks while setting priorities and meeting deadlines

– Experience within the hospitality sector and with hotel applications is a significant advantage

– Valid driver’s license and own transport

