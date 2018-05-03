IT Technician

Responsibilities: Install, configure and support all MS desktop operating systems Install, configure and support all MS and other application software – desktop General hardware installation and troubleshooting- desktop General troubleshooting on all IT related equipment Respond to and resolve support calls at customer sites Remote administration of workstations resolve support calls via remote connection – desktop Complete desktop configuration documentation for client sites Execute orders and follow up service and repairs with external suppliers Identify possible risks or problems and escalate to the Senior engineer Collect and deliver stock when required

Learn more/Apply for this position