Java Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Java Developer to join them (Junior – Senior )

Rates TBD

Industry: Financial

Core Tasks

– Analysis of change requests received

– Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

– Design prototypes for change requests

– Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

– Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

– Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

– Test Interfaces to other systems

– Debugging of programs

– Provide test information to Testers

– Implement changes into the Production environment

– Document changes implemented and programs

– Updates of data model documentation

– Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)

– Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

– Provision of user guides / training material

– Provide hands-on training for own system

– Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)

– Correct errors / bugs in production

Requirements

Education

– Grade12

– Preferably a computer Science degree, IT Diploma or equivalent in experience

– Java Certification will be advantageous

Experience

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience within application development in Java

– Minimum 2 years working experience in J2EE

– Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service

– An understanding of Object-Orientation

– UML experience

– Experience with Web Service will be an advantage

– Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM Websphere, IBM MQ Series, DB2, Eclipse or Websphere Application Developer

– Relational Database experience (Experience with DB2 development will be an advantage.)

– Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.

– Financial Services knowledge (recommended)

– At least 4 years IT experience

Knowledge

– Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

– Relevant program languages

– Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques

– Impact Analysis Techniques

– Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

– Understanding of Project Management Principles

– Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase

– High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Competencies

– Strong analytical & numerical ability

– Problem solving skills

– Conceptual thinker

– Good communication / interpersonal skills

– Action / results orientation

– Quality orientation

– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

