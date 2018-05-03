JAVA LEADS FOR EXCITING GREENFIELDS PROJECTS – CAPE TOWN – R800K per annum

One of South Africa’s largest LEADING FINANCIAL INSTITUTES with operations in over 40 countries is looking for INDUSTRY EXPERT Java skilled Develoeprs to get involved with some exciting and challenging GREENFIELDS WORK. You will be working on challenging projects which have been ARCHITECTED FROM THE GROUND UP, building on the latest version of Java, Spring and Netflix OSS stack… Apply today and make every day the perfect day.

Cool Stuff:

– Linux (server) & Mac (Dev)

– Docker / Kubernetes / Openshift

– Capability to setup infrastructure from OS to proud build

– Gulp / Grunt & Bower

– Yeoman

– Mean Stack

Skills and Requirements:

– Must have designed, coded and implemented multiple projects using Java

– Strong OO and Java 8 Object Oriented / functional Skills

– REST services with solid SOAP knowledge

– Full understanding of Java stack to solve complex financial problems

– Writing code, tests and ability to maintain code

– Capability to design and draw out technical architecture components for the rest of the team

– Logically split solutions into functional groups, catering for both performance and ease of use

– 5 to 7 years’ experience in Java Development

– 5+ years’ experience using JavaScript / AngularJs OR Hibernate

If you are ready to work with the most talented software engineers and the BEST INDUSTRY minds and expertise, DON’T WAIT, APPLY NOW.

The reference number for this position is DB37148. This is a PERMANENT position based in Cape Town, offering a salary of R800k per annum, negotiable on experience.

