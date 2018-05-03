Junior Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior Mainframe Test Analyst to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Main frame experience required

3-5 years’ experience in commercial & personal lines

Key duties:

– Software testing

– Product rating

– Underwriting

– SSRIA

– Documentation

– Stakeholder engagement

– Quality Assurance and testing

Essential skills and experience:

– Short term insurance sales

– Administration processes and operations

– Personal and commercial lines

– Insurance domain knowledge – Commercial lines and Finance

– Experience working on the Guidewire platform

– Communication (verbal and written)

– Interpersonal skills

– Ability to work in a high pressure environment

Team Dynamics:

– Provide 3rd line incident support to business

– Accountability of own tasks – ability to self-manage

– Work in a collaborative Agile team

– Ensure requirements are implemented correctly

– Liaise with business stakeholders to obtain sign-off of changes (Fix, new features)

– Collaborative with training and Change management to ensure smooth transition production

– Compile release noes of changes for production in support of business readiness.

