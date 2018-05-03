Junior Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior Mainframe Test Analyst to join them on a fixed term contract basis
Qualifications:
Grade 12
Main frame experience required
3-5 years’ experience in commercial & personal lines
Key duties:
– Software testing
– Product rating
– Underwriting
– SSRIA
– Documentation
– Stakeholder engagement
– Quality Assurance and testing
Essential skills and experience:
– Short term insurance sales
– Administration processes and operations
– Personal and commercial lines
– Insurance domain knowledge – Commercial lines and Finance
– Experience working on the Guidewire platform
– Communication (verbal and written)
– Interpersonal skills
– Ability to work in a high pressure environment
Team Dynamics:
– Provide 3rd line incident support to business
– Accountability of own tasks – ability to self-manage
– Work in a collaborative Agile team
– Ensure requirements are implemented correctly
– Liaise with business stakeholders to obtain sign-off of changes (Fix, new features)
– Collaborative with training and Change management to ensure smooth transition production
– Compile release noes of changes for production in support of business readiness.