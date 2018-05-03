Lead Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Lead Developer to join them on a permanent basis, salary TBD

Job purpose

The Lead Developer in the IT Internal team will be responsible for advanced technical solution design and implementation, team support, technical excellence and innovation. These capabilities include technical mentorship/guidance to peers and driving initiatives to increase quality and throughput.

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Lead Developer:

– Delivery : Technical solution design and implementation (.Net & SQL)

– Advanced technical solution design and implementation in alignment with company standards and best practices

– Implementing initiatives to increase throughput and quality

– Compiling technical documentation when required

– Technical re-design of key components with performance concerns that pose business risk

– Ensure performance tuning is completed before code is deployed to production

– Collaborate on source control configurations and release management

– Mentorship and coaching

– Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time

– Provide technical leadership to team members through coaching and mentorship

– Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team

– Ensure an effective QA (quality assurance) process is maintained to ensure a high standard of code delivery

– Drive discussions in the .NET forum

– Ensure environment stability

– Ensure stability of team applications and services

– Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams

– System monitoring and optimization in collaboration with the team during aftercare

– Collaborating with the IT Operations team to ensure stability of the production environment

– Collaborating with Management, Design and Architecture teams

– Assist in recruitment processes and assessments (when required)

– Assist with SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling

– Implementing process and system efficiencies

– Involvement in strategic project initiatives (when required)

– Implementing proof of concept initiatives (when required)

– Technical liaison across teams

– Involvement in future applications strategies and roadmaps

– Involvement in researching, evaluation and recommendation of software products

– Implementing and enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices

– Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required

Qualifications and experience

– BSc. Computer Science or similar, relevant IT qualification

– At least 5 years’ experience in web development, using C#, WPF & MVC

– Solid experience in UI development using XAML, HTML5, CSS3, JQuery and other popular JavaScript libraries

– Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design

– Solid experience in WCF, Web & Windows services

– Experience using Classic ASP, SSRS, SSIS & BPMN will be advantageous

– At least 5 years SQL development experience

– At least 3 years’ experience in performance tuning

– Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred

– Prior experience in a technical leadership position would be preferred

Competencies

– Strong analytical & problem-solving skills

– Leadership and coaching skills

– Innovative thinking

– Flexible approach and ability to adapt

– Strong planning and organising skills

– Sound decision-making skills

– Excellent time/priority management skills

– Customer Service Orientation

– Communicate effectively and clearly, in writing and verbally, in one-on-one and group presentation situations

– Ability to translate technology into understandable concepts

– Experience of working effectively as part of a team

– Ability to multi-task

Attributes

– Positive, enthusiastic attitude

– Honesty, integrity and respect

– Inter-personal skills

– Ability to thrive under pressure

– Professional work standards

