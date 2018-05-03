Mid-level Android Developer – Cape Town – from R400k per annum

A Cape Town based Software Development Company is looking for a ALL STAR Android Developer to create well crafted, engaging and so amazing software using various new technologies such as Android, Java, GIT, UI/UX and working in an Agile Squad with some of the industry best.

If creativity is what you crave and the idea of working in project that are functional and would be used by yourself as they shoot the lights out, THEN THIS IS FOR YOU.

MUST HAVES:

– 2 years’ experience in NATIVE ANDRIOD AND JAVA DEVELOPMENT

– GIT / SCM

– Solid foundation of software design principles

– Knowledge of UI/UX

BENEFICIAL:

– Dagger2

– Firebase

– Espresso

– Jenkins

– Understanding of Agile

If you are passionate about a fast-paced environment, a dynamic and unique culture, passionate, and focused on developing yourself and taking your career to the next level, then we would love to hear from you.

If you are ready to take your career to the next level, then this may be the right opportunity for you!

Reference Number for this position is DB38418 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a salary from R400k per annum negotiable on experience.

The time for change is NOW! e-Merge IT recruitment are specialist niche recruiters with a wide range of positions available. We offer researched positions with top companies to strong technical candidates. Email Dandilene on (email address) or call her on (contact number) to discuss this and other opportunities.

Check out our website www.e-merge.co.za for more positions that might be right for you!

Do you have a friend who is a technology specialist? We pay BIG CASH to you if we place a friend that you sent us!

“If you haven’t heard from e-Merge IT within 2 weeks of your application, please consider it unsuccessful for this position”

Learn more/Apply for this position