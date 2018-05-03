MidLevel Java Developer for exciting Contract Bellville R350 per hour

A JSE Listed Financial Services Group has a requirement for a Mid-Level Java Developer with SUPERHERO abilities to design, develop and support variety of JAVA applications with knowledge in JAVA EE, Spring and AngularJS. You will be working in an environment where a team is like a family, ensuring completion of projects, and sharing knowledge, skills and ideas and being rewarded with bonuses and incentives if achieved.

Technologies:

– Java

– JEE (EJB, JPA, JSP, JSF)

– JavaScript

– HTML5

– jQuery

– SQL

REQUIREMENTS:

– 5 years’ experience in development of object oriented enterprise Java systems

– Analysis / design experience

– An IT related degree (BSc, BEng)

– Java certification will be advantageous

So when you think of Financial Services, do you wish that you could work for one of the top leaders in the industry? A company that values their employee’s, gives them growth potential, focuses on career advancement and that will take the time to invest in you. Who are always working with the latest tools not only legacy and maintenance, THEN THIS IS FOR YOU.

Reference Number for this position is DB38080 which is a contract position based in Bellville offering a salary of R350 per hour negotiable on experience.

