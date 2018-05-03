.NET Developer

General coding, innovative design and unit testing of the various elements that make up the clients application. Serves as an integral member of a close knit Agile Scrum team. Works with the team to understand and resolve software problems and responds to suggestions for software modifications or enhancements.

Roles and responsibilities

– Develop and maintain Web application

– Use Team Foundation Server to manage tasks and application code

– Review analyse and provide time estimations for requirements

– Design extensible, secure, scalable, and maintainable enterprise level applications

– Write well designed, testable, efficient and secure code by using best software development practices

– Create website layout/user interface and reports by following the standards in terms of layout and design of the Clients application

– Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts and software architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain web-applications built on Microsoft technologies.

– Participate in brainstorming sessions with development team to ensure understanding and clarity of requirements based on functional and technical needs

– Ensure the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans.

– Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.

– Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications.

– Provide support to business users as and when required.

– Review Web application in line with best practice

– Unit test applications in accordance with established standards using real sample data sets before checking in the code

– Participate in code reviews of solution designs and related code.

– Deployment of application into staging/testing environment timeously

– Adhere to development best practice

– Stay abreast of emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities

– Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.

– Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with Development team lead.

– Ensure adherence to high-quality/ best practice development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on budget.

– Research and evaluate a variety of software products and make recommendations to Development team lead for implementation/alignment to best practice.

Experience

– 2 to 5 years’ experience in a similar role

– Agile development methodologies including Kanban and Scrum

Essential

Solid understanding of:

– .NET Framework (min v4.5)

– .NET Core

– SQL

– GIT

Languages

– C#

– TSQL

– HTML/CSS/JavaScript

– Frameworks

– Entity Framework (min v6)

– Entity Framework Core (min v1.1)

– ADO.NET

– Dapper

– LINQ

– Front End frameworks (Angular 4/5, React/React Native)

Preferable

– VB.NET

– ASP.NET/Web Forms

– NO-SQL

– TDD

– 3rd Party Controls (DevExpress/Telerik)

– LESS/SASS

– TypeScript

– Design Patterns

– MVC

– MVVM

– Dependency Injection

– Testing

– NUnit/XUnit

