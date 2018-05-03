ORACLE Essbase Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an ORACLE Essbase Developer to join them

Purpose:

Design, develop and maintain end-user applications, including calculation and report scripts and formulas

Design, develop and maintain Interactive Reporting workflow schedules using Oracle EPM Workspace

Design, develop and maintain user and group access provisioning in Oracle EPM Shared Services

Output/Core Tasks:

– Design, develop and maintain Essbase applications

– Design, develop and maintain Interactive Reporting schedules

– Design, develop and maintain user and group access provisioning

– Design, develop and maintain automation scripts

– Configure and optimise application performance

– Perform unit testing and code review

– Support the QA team in resolving errors

– Production implementation

– Analysis of and interpretation of business requirements, functional and/or technical specifications, data models, data interfaces etc. and recommending solutions

– Feasibility studies and impact analysis of business requirements

– Cost and man-day estimates for implementing business requirements

– Create and maintain application and environment related documentation

– Troubleshoot and diagnose production errors

– Provide technical assistance and production support to business users

– Provide technical assistance and support during hardware and software maintenance cycles, upgrade projects and migrations

– Provision of standby time / support including afterhours support

– Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

Qualifications

– Grade 12

– An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation.

Experience

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience within application development

– At least 1 years of Relevant IT (Oracle Essbase / Oracle Enterprise Performance Management) experience

Knowledge

– Essbase analysis and development

– SQL query writing

– ESSCMD and MAXL scripting

– Essbase functions, calculation and reporting scripts

– Essbase aggregation strategies

– Data models

– Dimensional modelling / OLAP concepts

– ETL concepts

– Directory Services

– DB2 and SQL Server concepts

– Batch scripting, automation and shell processing

– Database connections

– Oracle Interactive Reporting

– Oracle WebAnalysis

– Oracle Workspace

– Oracle Shared Services

– Microsoft Office

– Oracle Smart View for Office

Technical Support:

– Basic Windows Server concepts

– Server hardware concepts

– Hardware end-of-life cycles

– Software patch maintenance cycles

– File / System backup and restore procedures

– Oracle Support processes

– General change control processes

– Software minimum requirements matrixes

– Software installation procedures

– Keen interest in technical detail and problem solving

