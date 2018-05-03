ENVIRONMENT: An innovative destination management company seeks a Perl Programmer to be responsible for the functionality of IT Systems & to write effective programming code. The ideal candidate requires working knowledge of PERL, be proficient in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, API, Json, XML and understand relational database concepts and SQL statements. DUTIES: Internal Systems – Support company applications and internal / external servers.

Assist in the administration and maintenance of internal systems programs.

Administer and maintain local and web-based versions of software.

Assist in troubleshooting, reporting, backup and archiving. Networking – Understand the issues involved with administering and maintaining corporate infrastructure, including network connectivity, internet access, email, etc.

Understand the issues involved in administering and maintaining corporate WAN. Help Desk Administration – Help answer and troubleshoot user enquiries.

Interact with internal clients to resolve help desk issues.

Provide responses to internal clients in a timely manner. Asset Management – Assist with the inventory management of software, hardware, and other IT supplies.

Assist with the purchase of software, hardware and other IT supplies.

Promote responsible usage and care of company equipment. PROJECT RELATED DUTIES: Solution Development and Delivery –