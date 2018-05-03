Production Systems Engineer (EE)

May 3, 2018

A world-class OEM seeks the skills and expertise of a Production Systems Engineer.

The Production Systems team is looking for a Production Systems Engineer who will carry out prime responsibility/accountability for the sustainable implementation of the Group Production System.

About the Opportunity:

  • Entrench and further improve Shop Floor Management (SFM)
  • Be responsible for Plant wide Corporate Identity and Standardization guidelines and processes.
  • Train, coach, assess and support moderators to ensure the Production Systems standards are sustained.
  • Determine proper tools and techniques needed to successfully complete efficiency workshops/projects.
  • Provide managers with an unbiased assessment of the readiness of their efficiency workshops/projects.
  • Support Continuous Improvement activities in the Plant in key areas of Safety, Quality, Volume, People, Efficiency and Cost.
  • Identify digital improvement opportunities to enhance and support efficiency optimization.
  • Maintain and update processes and procedures within the Production System Department in line with OHSE/ISO requirements.
  • Monitor and control the Production Systems Department budget
  • Work to build a revitalized Production Systems department with a more consultative, coaching, guiding and supporting function.
  • Perform adhoc Projects whenever required by the Production Systems/Production Management.

Essential Skills and Experience:

  • Degree or National Diploma in Engineering or any relevant qualification
  • Have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Automotive/Manufacturing Industry.
  • Must have a good understanding of Lean Manufacturing Principles & Practices.
  • Should have good interpersonal, facilitation, presentation and communication skills at all levels.
  • Ability to co-ordinate and control simultaneous and varied complex activities/projects within cross-divisional teams.
  • Outstanding practical problem-solving skills.
  • Great initiative, innovative and creative.
  • Autonomous, self-driven and team player.
  • Confident, flexible and enthusiastic.

Learn more/Apply for this position