Production Systems Engineer (EE)

A world-class OEM seeks the skills and expertise of a Production Systems Engineer.
The Production Systems team is looking for a Production Systems Engineer who will carry out prime responsibility/accountability for the sustainable implementation of the Group Production System.
About the Opportunity:
- Entrench and further improve Shop Floor Management (SFM)
- Be responsible for Plant wide Corporate Identity and Standardization guidelines and processes.
- Train, coach, assess and support moderators to ensure the Production Systems standards are sustained.
- Determine proper tools and techniques needed to successfully complete efficiency workshops/projects.
- Provide managers with an unbiased assessment of the readiness of their efficiency workshops/projects.
- Support Continuous Improvement activities in the Plant in key areas of Safety, Quality, Volume, People, Efficiency and Cost.
- Identify digital improvement opportunities to enhance and support efficiency optimization.
- Maintain and update processes and procedures within the Production System Department in line with OHSE/ISO requirements.
- Monitor and control the Production Systems Department budget
- Work to build a revitalized Production Systems department with a more consultative, coaching, guiding and supporting function.
- Perform adhoc Projects whenever required by the Production Systems/Production Management.
Essential Skills and Experience:
- Degree or National Diploma in Engineering or any relevant qualification
- Have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Automotive/Manufacturing Industry.
- Must have a good understanding of Lean Manufacturing Principles & Practices.
- Should have good interpersonal, facilitation, presentation and communication skills at all levels.
- Ability to co-ordinate and control simultaneous and varied complex activities/projects within cross-divisional teams.
- Outstanding practical problem-solving skills.
- Great initiative, innovative and creative.
- Autonomous, self-driven and team player.
- Confident, flexible and enthusiastic.