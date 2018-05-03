Production Systems Engineer (EE)

A world-class OEM seeks the skills and expertise of a Production Systems Engineer.

The Production Systems team is looking for a Production Systems Engineer who will carry out prime responsibility/accountability for the sustainable implementation of the Group Production System.

About the Opportunity:

Entrench and further improve Shop Floor Management (SFM)

Be responsible for Plant wide Corporate Identity and Standardization guidelines and processes.

Train, coach, assess and support moderators to ensure the Production Systems standards are sustained.

Determine proper tools and techniques needed to successfully complete efficiency workshops/projects.

Provide managers with an unbiased assessment of the readiness of their efficiency workshops/projects.

Support Continuous Improvement activities in the Plant in key areas of Safety, Quality, Volume, People, Efficiency and Cost.

Identify digital improvement opportunities to enhance and support efficiency optimization.

Maintain and update processes and procedures within the Production System Department in line with OHSE/ISO requirements.

Monitor and control the Production Systems Department budget

Work to build a revitalized Production Systems department with a more consultative, coaching, guiding and supporting function.

Perform adhoc Projects whenever required by the Production Systems/Production Management.

Essential Skills and Experience:

Degree or National Diploma in Engineering or any relevant qualification

Have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Automotive/Manufacturing Industry.

Must have a good understanding of Lean Manufacturing Principles & Practices.

Should have good interpersonal, facilitation, presentation and communication skills at all levels.

Ability to co-ordinate and control simultaneous and varied complex activities/projects within cross-divisional teams.

Outstanding practical problem-solving skills.

Great initiative, innovative and creative.

Autonomous, self-driven and team player.

Confident, flexible and enthusiastic.

