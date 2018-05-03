Production Systems Engineer

My client from an automotive concern is seeking a Production Systems Engineer to join their team based in Uitenhage.

Duties:

– Entrench and further improve Shop Floor Management (SFM)

– Be responsible for Plant wide Corporate Identity and Standardization guidelines and processes.

– Train, coach, assess and support moderators to ensure the company Production Systems standards are sustained.

– Determine proper tools and techniques needed to successfully complete efficiency workshops/projects.

– Provide managers with an unbiased assessment of the readiness of their efficiency workshops/projects.

– Support Continuous Improvement activities in the Plant in key areas of Safety, Quality, Volume, People, Efficiency and Cost.

– Identify digital improvement opportunities to enhance and support efficiency optimization.

– Maintain and update processes and procedures within the Production System Department in line with OHSE/ISO requirements as well as applicable company Standards.

– Monitor and control the Production Systems Department budget

– Work to build a revitalized Production Systems department with a more consultative, coaching, guiding and supporting function.

– Perform adhoc Projects whenever required by the Production Systems/Production Management

Requirements:

– Degree or National Diploma in Engineering or any relevant qualification

– Have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Automotive/Manufacturing Industry.

– Must have a good understanding of Lean Manufacturing Principles & Practices.

– Should have good interpersonal, facilitation, presentation and communication skills at all levels.

– Ability to co-ordinate and control simultaneous and varied complex activities/projects within cross-divisional teams.

– Outstanding practical problem-solving skills.

