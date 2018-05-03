SAP Consultant

SAP HANA System DBA

SAP HANAMy client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a SAP HANA System DBA to join them on a permeant basis

Overview

The HANA System DBA is expected to design, install, configure, administer, monitor and troubleshoot all components of the HANA Platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality. The DBA will also be responsible for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC in HANA. The DBA will also be expected to consult with HANA developers, HANA modellers, third party Analytic and Reporting tool users as well as ingestion and ETL specialists.

Core Prerequisite Skills

– MUST have basic Linux system admin skills: proficient bash, ssh, file system layout and core file system locations, and core tools like grep and vi

– MUST have basic SQL skills including data definition (e.g. CREATE), data manipulation (SELECT/INSERT/UPDATE/DELETE)

General Administrative Responsibilities

– Will be required to reference SAP documentation on the official site

– Will be required to use the SAP support site, which include:

– Downloading software and patches

– Search for support notes

– Log and follow-up on support incidents

Day-to-day HANA Database Administration Responsibilities

– Will be required to have an understanding of the SAP HANA system architecture, the memory model and memory usage

– Will be required to use the SAP HANA Cockpit to monitor system health

– Will be required to use SAP HANA Studio to monitor system health

– Will be required to use SAP HANA Studio as first line memory usage, performance and issue troubleshooting

– Will be required to administer virtual tables exposed via Smart Data Access

– Will be required to monitor regular backups and perform ad-hoc back-ups

– Will be required to monitor HANA High Availability/Disaster Recovery

– Will be required to destroy data on request

Advanced HANA Database System Administration Responsibilities

– Will be required to install, upgrade SAP HANA components using HANA Lifecycle Manager

– Should be able to use advanced SQL Scripting for system administration, monitoring and troubleshooting

– Should be able to use advanced Linux bash / HANA command line tools to monitor, administer and troubleshoot

– Should be able to configure all necessary software infrastructure for HANA data provisioning (SDA/SDI) including installation, setup and troubleshooting of third-party unixODBC drivers.

– Should be able to design, configure, troubleshoot HANA Workload Management

– Should be able to perform all tasks relating to HANA backups and restores including design, scheduling, testing and troubleshooting of backups.

– Should be able to setup, troubleshoot HANA Security administration components including LDAP and Kerberos

– Should be able to setup and troubleshoot HANA High Availability/Disaster Recovery

Day-to-Day HANA Security Administration Responsibilities

– Will be required to create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts.

– Will be required to create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions

– Will be required to create, change and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)

– Will be required to troubleshoot security issues

Advanced HANA Security Administration Responsibilities

– Will be required to design security roles for HANA database access

– Will be required to configure and troubleshoot all aspects of HANA security including LDAP, Kerberos integration

HANA Software Design Lifecycle Administration Responsibilities

– Will be required to setup and administer the SAP SDLC tools

– Will be required to promote code and catalog objects between the different SDLC environments

– Will be required to move data subsets between different SDLC environments

Integration

– Will be required, with external parties, to consult on HANA aspects of integration and testing of SAP and third-party consumption and analytic tools with HANA via ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other SAP supported connectors.

– Will be required, with external parties, to consult on HANA aspects of data ingestion via SAP or third-party replication or ETL tools.

Learn more/Apply for this position