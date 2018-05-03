Senior BI Data Analyst

May 3, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

The expertise of a highly skilled Senior BI Data Analyst is sought by a dynamic service provider of quality certifications. Your role will include supporting corporate initiatives to stay abreast of market & business trends by conducting data analysis as well as assisting in the design and implementation of analytics programs. You should possess a Degree/National Diploma in IT, any DBA Certification, 6 – 8 Years Data Analysis, Data Modelling and Data Warehousing maintenance experience, 2+ Years supervisory experience, preferably within BI, OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau, Agile sprints & ITIL frameworks.

DUTIES:

Reporting to the Application Development Manager –

  • Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data.
  • Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse.
  • Review and validate customer data as it is being collected.
  • Get buy in from stakeholders.
  • Collaborate with Infrastructure team in order to deploy system updates that allows working with big data.
  • Define requirements.
  • Collaborate regularly with various teams including market analytics.
  • Develop and utilise dashboards effectively.
  • Develop, analyse, modify processes, data structures and models.
  • Make data-driven decisions and recommendations for optimising the business and reducing loss.
  • Monitor analytics and metric results.
  • Articulate and explain concisely the implications of complex data.
  • Implement new data analysis methodologies.

