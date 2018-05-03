Senior BI Data Analyst
May 3, 2018
|
ENVIRONMENT:
The expertise of a highly skilled Senior BI Data Analyst is sought by a dynamic service provider of quality certifications. Your role will include supporting corporate initiatives to stay abreast of market & business trends by conducting data analysis as well as assisting in the design and implementation of analytics programs. You should possess a Degree/National Diploma in IT, any DBA Certification, 6 – 8 Years Data Analysis, Data Modelling and Data Warehousing maintenance experience, 2+ Years supervisory experience, preferably within BI, OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau, Agile sprints & ITIL frameworks.
DUTIES:
Reporting to the Application Development Manager –
- Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data.
- Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse.
- Review and validate customer data as it is being collected.
- Get buy in from stakeholders.
- Collaborate with Infrastructure team in order to deploy system updates that allows working with big data.
- Define requirements.
- Collaborate regularly with various teams including market analytics.
- Develop and utilise dashboards effectively.
- Develop, analyse, modify processes, data structures and models.
- Make data-driven decisions and recommendations for optimising the business and reducing loss.
- Monitor analytics and metric results.
- Articulate and explain concisely the implications of complex data.
- Implement new data analysis methodologies.
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related