ENVIRONMENT: The expertise of a highly skilled Senior BI Data Analyst is sought by a dynamic service provider of quality certifications. Your role will include supporting corporate initiatives to stay abreast of market & business trends by conducting data analysis as well as assisting in the design and implementation of analytics programs. You should possess a Degree/National Diploma in IT, any DBA Certification, 6 – 8 Years Data Analysis, Data Modelling and Data Warehousing maintenance experience, 2+ Years supervisory experience, preferably within BI, OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau, Agile sprints & ITIL frameworks. DUTIES: Reporting to the Application Development Manager – Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data.

Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse.

Review and validate customer data as it is being collected.

Get buy in from stakeholders.

Collaborate with Infrastructure team in order to deploy system updates that allows working with big data.

Define requirements.

Collaborate regularly with various teams including market analytics.

Develop and utilise dashboards effectively.

Develop, analyse, modify processes, data structures and models.

Make data-driven decisions and recommendations for optimising the business and reducing loss.

Monitor analytics and metric results.

Articulate and explain concisely the implications of complex data.

Implement new data analysis methodologies.