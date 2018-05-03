Senior Java Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Senior Java Developers to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Senior Java Developer

Strong java skills / senior player

Must be willing to develop in the company’s custom package framework which uses a proprietary GOSU scripting tool

It’s not a java development role, but these skills are required

Senior Java Developer / Solution Designer (primary role is solution design)

– Similar to the above, but also able to play in the solution design domain

– Experience with package systems is a nice thing to have (although not compulsory)

– Must have design experience, including integration, modelling, object orientation, understanding of SOLID principles, etc.

– But also still be able to get into the implementation / coding

Skills / competencies would include:

– Java

– JavaScript

– C#

– Object oriented programming

– Unit test development

– Scrum / Agile development

– Experience in using SVN / GIT

– Design driven development

– Continuous integration

– SOLID development principles

Must be:

– Senior developer level resource

– Able to work in high performing, self-managing teamsOther advantages:

– Experience in short term insurance systems

Learn more/Apply for this position