My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Senior Java Developers to join them on a fixed term contract basis
Senior Java Developer
Strong java skills / senior player
Must be willing to develop in the company’s custom package framework which uses a proprietary GOSU scripting tool
It’s not a java development role, but these skills are required
Senior Java Developer / Solution Designer (primary role is solution design)
– Similar to the above, but also able to play in the solution design domain
– Experience with package systems is a nice thing to have (although not compulsory)
– Must have design experience, including integration, modelling, object orientation, understanding of SOLID principles, etc.
– But also still be able to get into the implementation / coding
Skills / competencies would include:
– Java
– JavaScript
– C#
– Object oriented programming
– Unit test development
– Scrum / Agile development
– Experience in using SVN / GIT
– Design driven development
– Continuous integration
– SOLID development principles
Must be:
– Senior developer level resource
– Able to work in high performing, self-managing teamsOther advantages:
– Experience in short term insurance systems