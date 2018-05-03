Senior Java Developer – Stellenbosch – R850K pa

The business is a Fast growing International data Management and protection business based in Stellenbosch with partners across the globe and offices in the UK near London and Johannesburg.

They are looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their highly skilled team of Developers. The business is experiencing an exciting time in growth and is looking to expand their cloud offerings and scale. You will be responsible for development and maintenance of the business’s Pro software, which is currently being rewritten from the ground up using the latest techniques and libraries. This role offers the opportunity to work on cutting edge technologies in a collaborative, exciting and fast-paced environment! Apply Now!

Requirements:

– 6+ years of practical experience (excluding studies) in a commercial working environment is a must.

– Must have written code for several different projects; having been involved from design to commercial implementation (including ongoing maintenance)

– Extensive Java, JEE with some C# experience would be an advantage

– Experience with test driven development

– Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate with people at all levels

– Proven analytical and problem solving skills

Preferable:

– Comfortable in Linux environment

– Knowledge of Git, Spring framework, HTTP and REST

Responsibilities:

– Develop and maintain the business’s Backup Pro software, in particular:

– Cross-platform backup client.

– General code quality improvement (testability, performance, resource usage).

Reference Number for this position is GZ(contact number) which is a permanent position based in Stellenbosch offering a cost to company salary of R850k pa negotiable on experience.

The time for change is NOW! e-Merge IT recruitment are specialist niche recruiters with a wide range of positions available. We offer researched positions with top companies to strong technical candidates.

Email Garth on (email address) or call him on (contact number) to discuss this and other opportunities.

Check out our website www.e-merge.co.za for more positions that might be right for you!

Do you have a friend who is a technology specialist? We pay BIG CASH to you if we place a friend that you sent us!

“If you haven’t heard from e-Merge IT within 2 weeks of your application, please consider it unsuccessful for this position”

Learn more/Apply for this position