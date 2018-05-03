SQL Data Specialist

My client, based in the southern suburbs is looking for a SQL Specialist that will be part of a team environment and some great projects. They offer a variety of perks and look after their staff very well. This is definitely an opportunity for someone young and ambitious! Qualification:Relevant IT qualification (NDip, BTech) Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Software Development company (preferably within an agile environment)SQL Development experience (SSRS beneficial)Proficient ETL Development experience (SSIS beneficial)Proficient knowledge in one development language (JS or C# experience beneficial)Source Control experience (Git, Bitbucket, TFS, Sub Version) Job Description:You will be expected to identify, research, diagnose and resolve customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects used both for ETL and application development.Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.Maintaining database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to conform to company standards.Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, BERNICE ETSEBETH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027324.

