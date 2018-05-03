ENVIRONMENT: A service provider of quality certification and cold chain management is seeking a SQL Database Administrator to join their Cape Town based team. The successful incumbent should have a Diploma or Degree in Information Technology, a DBA Course Certification and 4 – 7 years Database Administration, data modeling and data warehousing experience. Candidates must have experience in MS SQL (contact number), and 2008 Environment, including SQL Reporting Services, and database development, basic understanding of Database architecture and design and extensive knowledge of T-SQL / SQL. DUTIES: Application of skilled Business Intelligence practices deploying relevant and appropriate applications, products and software.

Provision of accurate analysis and reporting of required data through statistical, tabulatory and graphic methods.

Derive statistical conclusions through accurate data extractions ad formulations of data sets.

Produce routine ad hoc reports for stakeholders and management.

Development of OLAP and QlikView cubes.

Design of SQL queries for ad hoc information extracts.

Run the Weekly Vessel Sail-date Verification Process.

Deliver the SLA reports on agreed dates and times.

Management, Monitoring and Control of the Database Management Systems.

Monitoring performance and managing parameters to provide fast query responses to front-end users.

Mapping out the conceptual design for a planned database in outline.

Considering both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-users.

Refining the logical