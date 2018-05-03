SQL DBA

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior SQL DBA to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Job Purpose:

The Senior SQL Database Administrator’s role is to be responsible for the installation, configuration, upgrade, administration, monitoring and maintenance of complex database environments. This individual is also responsible for the design and creation of complex databases, quality control and auditing of databases to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data. Works with management to develop database strategies to support company needs. Consults with and advises users on access management, database policies and procedures to ensure the integrity and availability of databases and their accompanying software. Works directly with users to resolve data conflicts and inappropriate data usage. Directs the maintenance and use of the management- and billing information. May have supervisory responsibilities.

Output/Core Tasks:

Strategy & Planning

– Assess and develop long-term strategic goals for production databases in conjunction with data owners and department managers.

– Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets.

Acquisition & Deployment

Conduct research and make recommendations on database products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.

Operational Management

– Install and configure relevant database components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.

– Respond to and resolve database access and performance issues.

– Monitor database system details within the database, including stored procedures and execution time, and implement efficiency improvements.

– Monitor, optimize, and allocate physical data storage for database systems.

– Plan and coordinate data migrations between systems.Develop, implement,

– Perform database transaction and security audits.

– Establish appropriate end-user database access control levels.

– Develop routines for end users to facilitate best practices database use.

– Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the team.

Role Requirements:

Qualifications:

– College diploma or university degree in the field of computer science and/or 6-8 years equivalent work experience.

– Certifications in Microsoft SQL Server version 2012 or higher.

Experience:

– Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

– Working technical experience with designing, building, installing, configuring, and supporting database servers, including: SQL Server AlwaysOn Clusters, VMWare platforms and consolidation.

– Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.

– Strong understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.

– Knowledge of data security, using encryption or masking and managing user rights.

Personal Attributes:

– Good written and oral communication skills.

– Strong technical documentation skills.

– Good interpersonal skills.

– Ability to conduct research into database issues, standards, and products as required.

– Ability to present ideas in user-friendly language.

– Highly self-motivated and directed.

– Keen attention to detail.

– Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities.

– Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

– Strong customer service orientation.

– Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Other:

– On-call availability.

– Working overtime might be required in busy periods.

