ENVIRONMENT:
Our client, an international company with offices in Cape Town specializing in providing digital marketing and reporting tools to their clients, is looking for a SQL Developer to join their team. Successful incumbent should have a relevant Degree or Diploma in IT or related field and 3 years’ experience in a software development company. SSRS, SSIS, JS or C# experience would be beneficial.
DUTIES:
- You will be expected to identify, research, diagnose and resolve customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects used both for ETL and application development.
- Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.
- Maintaining database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.
- Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.
- Maintaining and building SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) jobs.
- Maintaining and developing custom Microsoft C# or Node JS loaders for solutions that fall outside the scope of SSIS.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT or related field.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a software development company (preferably within an agile environment).
- Proficient Microsoft SQL development experience (SSRS beneficial).
- Proficient knowledge of database standards and best practices.
- Proficient ETL development experience (SSIS beneficial).
- Proficient knowledge in one development language (JS or C# experience beneficial).
- Source control experience (Git, Bitbucket, TFS, Sub Version).
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- An enthusiastic team player.