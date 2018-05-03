SQL Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, an international company with offices in Cape Town specializing in providing digital marketing and reporting tools to their clients, is looking for a SQL Developer to join their team. Successful incumbent should have a relevant Degree or Diploma in IT or related field and 3 years’ experience in a software development company. SSRS, SSIS, JS or C# experience would be beneficial.

DUTIES:

You will be expected to identify, research, diagnose and resolve customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects used both for ETL and application development.

Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.

Maintaining database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.

Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.

Maintaining and building SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) jobs.

Maintaining and developing custom Microsoft C# or Node JS loaders for solutions that fall outside the scope of SSIS.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT or related field.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a software development company (preferably within an agile environment).

Proficient Microsoft SQL development experience (SSRS beneficial).

Proficient knowledge of database standards and best practices.

Proficient ETL development experience (SSIS beneficial).

Proficient knowledge in one development language (JS or C# experience beneficial).

Source control experience (Git, Bitbucket, TFS, Sub Version).

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

An enthusiastic team player.

Learn more/Apply for this position