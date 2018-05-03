SQL Developer

May 3, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, an international company with offices in Cape Town specializing in providing digital marketing and reporting tools to their clients, is looking for a SQL Developer to join their team. Successful incumbent should have a relevant Degree or Diploma in IT or related field and 3 years’ experience in a software development company. SSRS, SSIS, JS or C# experience would be beneficial.

DUTIES:

  • You will be expected to identify, research, diagnose and resolve customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects used both for ETL and application development.
  • Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.
  • Maintaining database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.
  • Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.
  • Maintaining and building SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) jobs.
  • Maintaining and developing custom Microsoft C# or Node JS loaders for solutions that fall outside the scope of SSIS.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT or related field.
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in a software development company (preferably within an agile environment).
  • Proficient Microsoft SQL development experience (SSRS beneficial).
  • Proficient knowledge of database standards and best practices.
  • Proficient ETL development experience (SSIS beneficial).
  • Proficient knowledge in one development language (JS or C# experience beneficial).
  • Source control experience (Git, Bitbucket, TFS, Sub Version).
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
  • An enthusiastic team player.

