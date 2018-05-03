My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a IT Systems Analyst to join them on a permanent basis
Rates : TBD
Sector : Financial IT
Tasks
Analysis and Design Tasks
– Produce functional and technical specifications in UML.
– Produce non-functional specifications.
– Produce detailed use case realisations of requirements, including PSM design models, using a RUP approach.
– Ensure that all outputs adhere to Sanlam’s reference architecture and design philosophy.
Development Tasks
– Conduct functional code reviewed.
– Ensure code adheres to agreed design patterns and Sanlam’s blueprint architecture.
Planning Tasks
– Scope and estimate work effort for new requirements and system changes.
– Produce detailed activity plan for PMs to manage.
– Identify potential risks/issues that may require mitigation.
Collaboration Tasks
– Collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure confirmation of requirements.
– Quality-assure business-oriented requirements specifications.
– On-board developers to understand designs that require coding.
Testing Tasks
– Detail the test impact of new requirements and system changes.
– Assist with identification of test cases and test data.
Qualifications
– Grade 12
– Any secondary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, OO A&D methodology and SO methodology will be a strong advantage
Experience and knowledge
– Experience in systems analysis and design
– At least 5 years IT experience
– Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry an advantage
– Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation
– Sound knowledge of the business and technology domains
– Sound understanding of OO A&D methodology and principles
– Sound understanding of SO Development Methodology and Architecture
– Working knowledge of UML
– Working knowledge of JEE or similar enterprise frameworks
– Working knowledge with IBM technology stack including RSA
– Strong analytical & numerical ability
– Problem solving skills
– Conceptual thinker
– Good communication / interpersonal skills
– Action / results orientation
– Quality orientation
– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation