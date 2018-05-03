Systems Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a IT Systems Analyst to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Rates : TBD

Sector : Financial IT

Tasks

Analysis and Design Tasks

– Produce functional and technical specifications in UML.

– Produce non-functional specifications.

– Produce detailed use case realisations of requirements, including PSM design models, using a RUP approach.

– Ensure that all outputs adhere to Sanlam’s reference architecture and design philosophy.

Development Tasks

– Conduct functional code reviewed.

– Ensure code adheres to agreed design patterns and Sanlam’s blueprint architecture.

Planning Tasks

– Scope and estimate work effort for new requirements and system changes.

– Produce detailed activity plan for PMs to manage.

– Identify potential risks/issues that may require mitigation.

Collaboration Tasks

– Collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure confirmation of requirements.

– Quality-assure business-oriented requirements specifications.

– On-board developers to understand designs that require coding.

Testing Tasks

– Detail the test impact of new requirements and system changes.

– Assist with identification of test cases and test data.

Qualifications

– Grade 12

– Any secondary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, OO A&D methodology and SO methodology will be a strong advantage

Experience and knowledge

– Experience in systems analysis and design

– At least 5 years IT experience

– Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry an advantage

– Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation

– Sound knowledge of the business and technology domains

– Sound understanding of OO A&D methodology and principles

– Sound understanding of SO Development Methodology and Architecture

– Working knowledge of UML

– Working knowledge of JEE or similar enterprise frameworks

– Working knowledge with IBM technology stack including RSA

– Strong analytical & numerical ability

– Problem solving skills

– Conceptual thinker

– Good communication / interpersonal skills

– Action / results orientation

– Quality orientation

– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Learn more/Apply for this position