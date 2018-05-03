Technical Specialist

INTRODUCTION

A Senior Integration Technical Specialist is required to ensure the delivery and support of technology based solutions in the application integration environment in order to satisfy business requirements in line with the business strategy. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL

– 3 year or relevant IT qualification

– Integration knowledge and experience

– IBM DataPower experience highly advantageous

– 5 years development experience in IBM Message Broker or Java – other object oriented programming experience will also be considered

– Working knowledge of Eclipse and SVN

– Experience in Oracle SQL – other relational databases experience also considered

– XML, JSON, SOAP, REST experience

– Working knowledge of the below IBM Middleware products advantageous:

o IBM Integration Message Broker

o IBM MQ

o IBM MFT – Managed file transfer

o IBM Portal

o IBM DataStage

BEHAVIOURAL

– You must demonstrate and ability to identify and solve complex problems through proposal of innovative solutions utilising latest techniques and technologies available

– High performance delivery

– Excellent communicator who listens effectively and accurately and clearly conveys information through verbal and written means

– Passion for our brand and customers

– Connecting with people and proactively builds and maintains constructive relationships with internal and external partners

– Driving quality by displaying ability to clarify and reduce complex issues to simple solutions

– Excellent planning and organising skills with the ability to work systematically and sequentially

– Thinking strategically and commercially

– Making insightful technical decisions

– Personal effectiveness and the ability to work in a pressurised environment

– Ability to anticipate and resolve problems before they occur

– JOB SPECIFICATIONS

– Development of re-usable integrations components

– Evaluate and recommend alternative integration system solutions

– Coach, mentor and share experience to improve competence and performance of team

– Troubleshoot problems in all development, test, training and live environments

– Performance tuning of IBM MQ and IBM Message Broker or IBM Integration Bus

– Log PMR with IBM for product defects.

– Excellent team-working skills are essential.

– Excellent problem solving skills

– Availability/ability to work long hours in a highly pressurised environment

