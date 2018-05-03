WANTED: Senior Software ENGINEERS – South African Fintech Company – Western Cape

We are on the hunt for a strong technical leader who is able to operate in a high performing team, can creatively balance high quality delivery with customer focus to meet business needs; has excellent communications skills and a proven track record of delivering results in an aggressive and fast-paced environment. APPLY today and make every day the perfect day.

Requirements:

– Bachelors or Masters degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering or related field

– Understanding of basic financial and accounting concepts

– 10+ years of experience designing, developing and testing software services

– Hands on experience with the design and development of high volume, highly reliable services

– 7+ years of experience with Ruby, Python, Java or Scala

– 5+ years of experience with Linux or MacOS

– 5+ years of experience using Agile development methodologies

Responsibilities:

– Design, implement and support company’s platform

– Actively participate in and contribute to architectural and technical stack choices

– Recommend and implement technical solutions in a phased approach to migrate customers and add partners on to the Company platform

– Diagnose and correct problems with production services

– Interact with Product Managers, Channel Managers, partners and business stakeholders to define platform requirements

– Lead small teams of engineers. Drive agile project planning process

– Mentor junior engineers

This is a FANTASTIC opportunity for a person who is self-driven, takes initiatives and has a structured way of thinking, someone who enjoys pressure and doesn’t crumble under challenges!

Reference Number for this position is GZ(contact number) which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary negotiable on experience.

