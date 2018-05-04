Business Analyst (0203)

Role Description:

Business Analyst

Location: Cape Town

Salary: Depending on level of experience

An opportunity has become available within the financial services industry for an experienced and skilled Business analyst.

This is a consulting position which would afford the successful candidate excellent consulting opportunities within professional environments, adhering to best practices.

The positions require presentable candidates with good communication skill and strong BA skills. The roles will all fall within software development environments.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

Min 4 years solid working experience as a business analyst

Relevant qualification in either IT or business

Previous experience in software development projects

Financial services experience preferred

Contact:(email address)

