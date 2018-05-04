Business Analyst – Senior and Intermediate (Frontend Skills) (02

Role Description:

Business Analyst – Senior and Intermediate (Frontend Skills)

Cape Town

Our client is seeking a Senior Business Analyst and an Intermediate Business Analyst.

The successful candidate will deliver a new risk product on a new platform and get it to market digitally.

Duties and Skills:

Assist functional BA??s with requirements gathering workshop and product backlog grooming

Lead workshops with stakeholders to derive stories related to the project based on indept analysis and understanding of the requirements

Assist functional BA??s with documentation of Acceptance Criteria, Process Maps and Data Requirements

Planning and facilitation of the various Agile meetings and artifacts, including sprint planning, reviews & retrospectives, daily stand-ups & planning

Assist in team development while holding teams accountable for their commitments, removing roadblocks to their work; leveraging organizational resources to improve capacity for project work; and mentoring and developing team member

Could be required to fulfil the role of the Product Owner

Have good knowledge and application of User Stories, Acceptance Criteria, Process Maps and Data Requirements

Assisting UX designers with interface and screen designs when needed

Regular grooming of the backlog to ensure appropriate level of detail is captured at the right time

Lead workshops with external stakeholders to derive acceptance criteria and to unpack user stories related to the project in more detail

Analytical or investigative skills

Understand available data within business

Understand validity and integrity of data ?? complete, correct and timely

Investigate business problems

Investigate feasible solutions, i.e. enhancing of existing functionality or development of new functionality

Collaborate with IT on data to be used

Provide recommendations on feasible solutions or options that will satisfy business requirements

Understand which data is relevant in order to support specific business decisions.

Proper communication skills to be able to extract specific information required to assist with analysis ?? focussed communications

Business skills

Understand strategic business objectives and link activities to achieving objectives

Stewardship skills to drive standardisation, such as business terminologies, business processes

Understand the business activities, and existing business processes

Understand what can be improved and the cost involved, i.e. what the Return on Investment will be (ROI)

Understand the impact of changes to business processes

Enhance business processes with identified improvements using the approved modelling tool

Prioritise deliverables, understand which data is relevant in order to support specific business decisions

Proper communication skills to be able to convey information regarding business processes and anticipated changes

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

Min 4 years solid working experience as a Business Analyst

Agile and Financial Services experiences preferable.

Relevant qualification in either IT or business

Wire framing/user stories/prototyping and customer journeys experience

