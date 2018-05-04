Business Analyst – Senior and Intermediate (Frontend Skills) (02

May 4, 2018

Role Description:

Business Analyst – Senior and Intermediate (Frontend Skills)

Cape Town

Our client is seeking a Senior Business Analyst and an Intermediate Business Analyst.

The successful candidate will deliver a new risk product on a new platform and get it to market digitally.

Duties and Skills:

  • Assist functional BA??s with requirements gathering workshop and product backlog grooming
  • Lead workshops with stakeholders to derive stories related to the project based on indept analysis and understanding of the requirements
  • Assist functional BA??s with documentation of Acceptance Criteria, Process Maps and Data Requirements
  • Planning and facilitation of the various Agile meetings and artifacts, including sprint planning, reviews & retrospectives, daily stand-ups & planning
  • Assist in team development while holding teams accountable for their commitments, removing roadblocks to their work; leveraging organizational resources to improve capacity for project work; and mentoring and developing team member
  • Could be required to fulfil the role of the Product Owner
  • Have good knowledge and application of User Stories, Acceptance Criteria, Process Maps and Data Requirements
  • Assisting UX designers with interface and screen designs when needed
  • Regular grooming of the backlog to ensure appropriate level of detail is captured at the right time
  • Lead workshops with external stakeholders to derive acceptance criteria and to unpack user stories related to the project in more detail
  • Analytical or investigative skills
  • Understand available data within business
  • Understand validity and integrity of data ?? complete, correct and timely
  • Investigate business problems
  • Investigate feasible solutions, i.e. enhancing of existing functionality or development of new functionality
  • Collaborate with IT on data to be used
  • Provide recommendations on feasible solutions or options that will satisfy business requirements
  • Understand which data is relevant in order to support specific business decisions.
  • Proper communication skills to be able to extract specific information required to assist with analysis ?? focussed communications

Business skills

  • Understand strategic business objectives and link activities to achieving objectives
  • Stewardship skills to drive standardisation, such as business terminologies, business processes
  • Understand the business activities, and existing business processes
  • Understand what can be improved and the cost involved, i.e. what the Return on Investment will be (ROI)
  • Understand the impact of changes to business processes
  • Enhance business processes with identified improvements using the approved modelling tool
  • Prioritise deliverables, understand which data is relevant in order to support specific business decisions
  • Proper communication skills to be able to convey information regarding business processes and anticipated changes

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

  • Min 4 years solid working experience as a Business Analyst
  • Agile and Financial Services experiences preferable.
  • Relevant qualification in either IT or business
  • Wire framing/user stories/prototyping and customer journeys experience

