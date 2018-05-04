Business Analyst – Senior and Intermediate (Frontend Skills) (02

Role Description:
Business Analyst – Senior and Intermediate (Frontend Skills)
Cape Town
Our client is seeking a Senior Business Analyst and an Intermediate Business Analyst.
The successful candidate will deliver a new risk product on a new platform and get it to market digitally.
Duties and Skills:
- Assist functional BA??s with requirements gathering workshop and product backlog grooming
- Lead workshops with stakeholders to derive stories related to the project based on indept analysis and understanding of the requirements
- Assist functional BA??s with documentation of Acceptance Criteria, Process Maps and Data Requirements
- Planning and facilitation of the various Agile meetings and artifacts, including sprint planning, reviews & retrospectives, daily stand-ups & planning
- Assist in team development while holding teams accountable for their commitments, removing roadblocks to their work; leveraging organizational resources to improve capacity for project work; and mentoring and developing team member
- Could be required to fulfil the role of the Product Owner
- Have good knowledge and application of User Stories, Acceptance Criteria, Process Maps and Data Requirements
- Assisting UX designers with interface and screen designs when needed
- Regular grooming of the backlog to ensure appropriate level of detail is captured at the right time
- Lead workshops with external stakeholders to derive acceptance criteria and to unpack user stories related to the project in more detail
- Analytical or investigative skills
- Understand available data within business
- Understand validity and integrity of data ?? complete, correct and timely
- Investigate business problems
- Investigate feasible solutions, i.e. enhancing of existing functionality or development of new functionality
- Collaborate with IT on data to be used
- Provide recommendations on feasible solutions or options that will satisfy business requirements
- Understand which data is relevant in order to support specific business decisions.
- Proper communication skills to be able to extract specific information required to assist with analysis ?? focussed communications
Business skills
- Understand strategic business objectives and link activities to achieving objectives
- Stewardship skills to drive standardisation, such as business terminologies, business processes
- Understand the business activities, and existing business processes
- Understand what can be improved and the cost involved, i.e. what the Return on Investment will be (ROI)
- Understand the impact of changes to business processes
- Enhance business processes with identified improvements using the approved modelling tool
- Prioritise deliverables, understand which data is relevant in order to support specific business decisions
- Proper communication skills to be able to convey information regarding business processes and anticipated changes
Skills and Experience:
Requirements:
- Min 4 years solid working experience as a Business Analyst
- Agile and Financial Services experiences preferable.
- Relevant qualification in either IT or business
- Wire framing/user stories/prototyping and customer journeys experience
