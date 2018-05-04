Business Intelligence Team Lead (0503)

Role Description:

Business Intelligence Team Lead

Permanent position

Open to all South Africans

Purpose of this role:

The ideal candidate for this role will collaborate closely with other business stakeholders to ensure that analytical applications capitalize on all available data, enabling users to make sound decisions and achieve greater business outcomes

Key to this role are the skills, abilities and techniques required to understand business requirements and identify the best BI and system solutions including the exploration of viable options and alternatives for delivering reports, self-service BI, dashboards, ad-hoc items and dip your toes into the world of data science. You will also beresponsible to execute on the strategic direction of BI, as well as lead the companies BI team in their daily activities and backlog of work, in delivering on the reporting and analytical requirements from the organization

Duties

Guidance, mentor- and leadership

Lead, coach, mentor, build and inspire a diverse team of BI Developers and Data Analysts in delivering on the analytical and strategic BI projects of the organisation

Build and nurture effective relationships with business, IT counterparts and suppliers

Delivery and execution

Drive and facilitate the formulation of the organisations BI strategy and roadmap working

Create a culture of continuous improvement in the IA environment

Ensure adherence to Group IT policy, procedures and other policies

Manage the sprint backlog and agile ceremonies of the BI team

Drive efficiencies in the sprint team, measuring performance, velocity, burndown etc

Ensure that business service requirements are defined and actively managed

Act as an escalation point for any BI service issues within organisation

Team and organisational support

Own the IT BI relationship with various stakeholders in the organization ?? actively manage these relationship and expectations to ensure user satisfaction

Create a culture that promotes data-driven decisions backed by investigation and collaboration around data

Documents, implements and provides ongoing support for the BI portfolio of applications

Promote analytic usage and skills among management and employees

Skills and Experience:

Requirements

Qualifications & Accreditations

Relevant 3 year IT degree/diploma

Experience & Skills

Minimum of4 – 5 years?? experience in leading a BI, Analytics or Other IT Scrum team(s)

Experience managing senior stakeholder engagement

Experience in delivering complex BI solutions

Experience in working within in an agile project environment

Experience with BI application designs, architectures, and building BI and data visualisations for analytic solutions. (MS Stack Preferred)

Experience working in a Financial Services and/or Retail environment will be an added advantage

