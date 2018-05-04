C# Developer (0203)

Role Description:

C# Developer roles

Various locations

The basic ethos of the company is a “group of like-minded professionals” working together.

There is a strong peer based review culture and individuals who excel are celebrated and rewarded.

The structure is fairly flat with business units comprising of various project teams. These teams morph and flex as projects dictate and this allows for career growth, challenge and movement.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

C# ASP.Net (preferably MVC)

JQuery and Knockout

Silverlight or Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF/XAML)

Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)

nHibernate or Microsoft Entity Framework

Microsoft Unity, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Azure

Desirable Practices:

Domain driven design, Object oriented development, S.O.L.I.D. principles, TDD and Continuous integration

