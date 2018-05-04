ENVIRONMENT: A global property management software firm seeks a highly talented C#.Net Developer to join its team. Your core role will involve contributing to the technical and functional evolutions of the company’s products. The ideal candidate requires a BBusSc, BCom or BSc Computer Science or Information Systems Degree, 5 years Systems Dev experience and your tech toolset should include: C#/VB.Net, SQL Server, ASP.Net MVC 5 & Bootstrap. DUTIES: Systems Development Develop and maintain core ERP system, WEB APIs and online portals.

Debug and fix programmatic bugs.

Contribute to the design and on-going architecture of solutions. Technical Support Assist with complex support queries which require further analyses. Technical Services Execute the technical side of various technical service projects (including but not limited to): Database extracts, merges. Database conversions. SQL scripts. Assist with client and user set ups in our cloud environment.

Quality Assurance Setting up automated tests.

Technical documentation. REQUIREMENTS: Relevant BBusSc, BCom or BSc Computer Science or Information Systems Degree.

5 Years Systems Development experience.

C#/VB.Net and SQL Server.

ASP.Net MVC 5, Bootstrap.