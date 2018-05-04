Data Analyst – A&S Project
Main Purpose
Define and support the data and data clean-up requirements as well as reporting and analysis of product and store data for the Assortment & Space Project Implementation & Roll-Out
Key Responsibilities
– Interpret data and analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
– Provide input into developing and implementing databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
– Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
– Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
– Filter and “clean” data by reviewing reports to locate and correct problems
– Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
– Working alongside the Data Steward, locate and define process & system improvement opportunities for producing quality data relevant to the Assort and Space roles and accountabilities
Key Competencies
Technical Competence:
– Relevant qualification, i.e. B.Com or equivalent
– Proficiency in using SQL to query databases
– Advanced Excel
– Ability to work with large data sets
– Strong understanding of and sensitivity towards data integrity and cleanliness
– Proven working experience as a data analyst or business data analyst
– Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques
Behavioural:
– Passionate about the retail industry and applying analytics to enhancing the retail experience
– Excellent attention to detail, in terms of numerical data as well as presentation precision and elegance
– Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and comfortable working collaboratively
– Good verbal and written communication skills
– Sound business acumen
– An analytical approach to problem solving
– Good time management and the ability to manage multiple requests/tasks
– Planning and organising ability
– A strong customer service focus
– Passion for the brand and customers
– Making insightful business decisions
“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”
Closing date: 10 May 2018