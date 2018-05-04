Data Engineer – Cape Town (Big Data / Scala)

For this position, you will be working closely with the data scientists and software development teams, assisting with the processing and analysis of large data sets.
Requirements ;
- Software engineering capabilities
- Big Data exposure (Hadoop stack)
- Standard development routines (ETL)
- ML algorithms
- 3 Years SQL
- BI experience (SSIS)
- Spark
- Shell Scripting
- Programming languages (Python, R, etc)
In some circumstances, relocation assistance can be provided although not definite.
Contact (email address)(email address) for any questions.