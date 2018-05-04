Data Engineer – Cape Town (Big Data / Scala)

May 4, 2018

For this position, you will be working closely with the data scientists and software development teams, assisting with the processing and analysis of large data sets.

Requirements ;

  • Software engineering capabilities
  • Big Data exposure (Hadoop stack)
  • Standard development routines (ETL)
  • ML algorithms
  • 3 Years SQL
  • BI experience (SSIS)
  • Spark
  • Shell Scripting
  • Programming languages (Python, R, etc)

In some circumstances, relocation assistance can be provided although not definite.

Contact (email address)(email address) for any questions.

Learn more/Apply for this position