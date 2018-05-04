Developer

We are actively seeking a Developer for a contract position ending Dec 2018 in Cape Town, Western Cape.

Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:

Strong C# Skills

Strong T-SQL Skills

Skill in Asp.Net MVC

Working knowledge of Web.Forms framework

Working knowledge of GIT

An understanding of Windows Forms Applications

JavaScript and HTML Knowledge

Working knowledge of WCF

Working knowledge of Windows Services

Working Knowledge of SqlClient

Knowledge of both Entity Framework and Knockout

Knowledge of TFS and Automated Builds

The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:

Maintain and add new features to existing systems (quite complex) that include web applications, Windows services and web services.

Work independently and in a team, have good problem-solving skills and the ability to work with convoluted code.

Salary Offering: NegotiableAll CVs and supporting documentation should be forwarded to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position