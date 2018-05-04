Europe is not yet multi-cloud ready

A recent survey by International Data Corporation (IDC) found that only a small minority of European organizations have taken sufficient steps toward establishing a fully-fledged multicloud strategy.

“Virtually all European enterprises will soon use multiple cloud services. The smart ones are already actively planning for those services to be benchmarked, price-compared, and selected against each other based on the workload nee,” says Giorgio Nebuloni, research director: European multicloud infrastructure at IDC.

“To get there, a central point of control based on software and potentially services is needed, as are strategic approaches to skillsets, processes, and data centre infrastructure.”

Successful multicloud strategies involve tackling business decisions from a spectrum of organizational standpoints. Businesses need to identify which workloads are fit for public cloud and which workloads are better run in a private cloud. An ever-changing cloud landscape means IT buyers also need to constantly evaluate the cloud vendor landscape.

IDC’s multicloud survey found varying levels of multicloud understanding and strategy formation among European organisations.

Key findings from the survey include:

* Only 9% of European organisations can be considered multicloud ready – or “Pathfinders” – according to a number of technology and business dimensions. The majority (around 80%) are stuck in the transition process from hybrid cloud environments, while 10% are considered “Bystanders” with little multicloud progress.

* Nearly 34% of European organisations have no plans to move workloads from current cloud providers over the next 12 months. 29% of UK organisations plan to move from one cloud provider to another, indicating that the UK market is much more fluid.

* Over 42% of European organisations cite managing and controlling cost as their most pressing multicloud data management priority. This is highest among large European enterprises, with 51% selecting it as a top concern.

“While the perception of multicloud infrastructure as an end goal certainly resonates with European organizations, there remains uncertainty over what a multicloud strategy looks like and how this strategy should be disseminated within an organisation,” says Michael Ceroici, research analyst: European multicloud infrastructure at IDC. “Elements from infrastructure technology, aligning cloud vision between different business lines, and internal cloud expertise all play a part in facilitating successful multicloud endeavours.”