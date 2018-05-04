Front-end Developer – LEARN BACKEND – IONIC – MACHINE LEARNING AND DATA SCIENCE – Paarl (R30k-R40k pm)

This is an excellent opportunity for a Front-end Developer to LEARN BACK-END DEVELOPMENT AND GET INVOLVED IN THE RAPIDLY GROWING INSURETECH SPACE, all whilst expanding your knowledge of in the field of AI, MACHINE LEARNING AND DATA SCIENCE.

Pioneering the InsureTech space in South Africa, this organisation is capitalizing on data science and machine learning technology to create the country’s first consumer centric, mobile insurance brokerage platform. By applying Cloud technology to a previously archaic industry, they are solving the problems that the traditional approach has failed to, thereby forever changing the way people engage with their insurance providers.

Their platform integrates with multiple major insurance companies to provide the consumer with a range of offerings customized to their unique needs and individual risk profile. It then conducts a detailed comparative analysis of each, ensuring that the consumer obtains the best possible cover, at the lowest premium. Once a selection has been made, cover is arranged immediately at the push of a button and the individual can manage every aspect of their portfolio from the app itself without ever having to fill out paperwork or engage with a call centre.

Although they have a non-corporate culture, they have a very structured approach governed by engineering practices and an Agile methodology, all of which has been implemented by the CTO who himself is a DevOps Practitioner. All of this ensures all of ensures the best possible environment for you to focus on the core development tasks and learning the intricacies of the system and its related industry. This coupled with their highly flexible hours, remote working and development opportunities, theirs is an employee value proposition that is hard to beat.

THE ROLE:

Working in close unison with the CTO, you will be building and maintaining app features, implementing the Front-end logic, API integration and working with the Designer to implement the designs to spec in the app. With the guidance and mentorship of the CTO (who loves nothing more than upskilling people) and once you are comfortable with the back-end, you will also have the opportunity to work on other exciting software projects involving data science and the development of intelligent chat bots.

Requirements:

– A relevant tertiary qualification or substantial development experience

– 3 + years Front-end Development experience

– Skilled using HTML, CSS and JavaScript (or Typescript)

– Knowledge of Angular 2 or Ionic

Beneficial exposure:

– Cordova / PhoneGap

– Any exposure to open source back-end development

– Google Firebase & Python Backend

– AWS & Google Firebase

Should you wish to apply, please email an updated copy of your CV to Philip at Acuity Consultants – (email address) or apply directly via our website – www.acuityconsultants.co.za

